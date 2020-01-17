Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Housing Construction Development

    420 rental apartments to be built in N Kazakhstan

    17 January 2020, 11:18

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - 2,800 apartments will be commissioned this year in the North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At a meeting of the local administration, Chief of the Construction, Architecture and Urban Planning Department Serik Mukhamediyev said that 420 rental apartments will be built for socially vulnerable groups of population.

    «We plan to continue the construction of affordable credit housing. 1,122 apartments will be built for the depositors of the Housing Savings Construction Bank. 950 apartments will be built by private developers. These flats will be sold under the 7-20-25 mortgage programme,» Serik Mukhamediyev said.

    Eight more residential buildings will funded from the extra-budgetary resources.

    In 2019, the volume of construction works in the region made 86.8bn tenge and increased by 7%.

    Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov noted the importance of increasing the share of private investments in construction sector.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Akimat North Kazakhstan region Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Scorching heat to persist across Kazakhstan midweek
    Fervent heat to grip most of Kazakhstan June 5
    Popular
    1 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    2 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    3 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador