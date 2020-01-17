Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
420 rental apartments to be built in N Kazakhstan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 January 2020, 11:18
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - 2,800 apartments will be commissioned this year in the North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a meeting of the local administration, Chief of the Construction, Architecture and Urban Planning Department Serik Mukhamediyev said that 420 rental apartments will be built for socially vulnerable groups of population.

«We plan to continue the construction of affordable credit housing. 1,122 apartments will be built for the depositors of the Housing Savings Construction Bank. 950 apartments will be built by private developers. These flats will be sold under the 7-20-25 mortgage programme,» Serik Mukhamediyev said.

Eight more residential buildings will funded from the extra-budgetary resources.

In 2019, the volume of construction works in the region made 86.8bn tenge and increased by 7%.

Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov noted the importance of increasing the share of private investments in construction sector.


