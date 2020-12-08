Go to the main site
      Atyrau region

    42 COVID-19 cases reported over past day at Tengiz oilfield

    8 December 2020, 21:45

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 61 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the health office of Atyrau region, on December 7, 19 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Atyrau city, 42 – at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Out of 61 daily COVID-19 cases, one was said to be symptomatic.

    As of today, 174 COVID-19 patients are under coronavirus treatment at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield, 38 – at the regional infectious diseases hospital, 3 – in Indersk district, and 2 – in Kyzylkoginsk district. 164 more patients are said to be treated at home.

    The region has reported a total of 11,401 COVID-19 recoveries, including 11 over the past day, since the pandemic began.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19
