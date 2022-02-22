Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
42 cases of COVID-19 reported in Almaty rgn in 24 hrs

Adlet Seilkhanov
22 February 2022, 16:15
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Almaty region has logged 42 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of February 22, Almaty region’s coronavirus tally stands at 69,289, of which 52,726 are symptomatic.

The COVID-19 incidence rate is estimated at 3,178.5 per 100 thousand people in the region. The COVID-19 growth rate has dropped from 0.2% to 0.1% over the past two weeks.

As of today, 993,228 people (83%) have been given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccines and 892,923 (74.4%) – both jabs in the region.

The first component of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 82,075 teens, 3,864 pregnant women, and 13,955 nursing mothers. The second component of the vaccine has been given to 53,013 teens, 2,649 pregnant women, and 9,162 nursing moms.

206,513 people have received COVID-19 booster jabs in Almaty region.

Notably, the region is in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.


