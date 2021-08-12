Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
42,000 in Karaganda region to receive Vero Cell vaccine soon

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 August 2021, 18:14
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM «42,000 people in Karaganda region will be administered China’s Vero Cell vaccine against coronavirus. The vaccine should be delivered soon to the region,» head of the region’s healthcare department Gamal Toksambayev told a briefing.

He added that up 84,000 doses of the Vero Cell vaccine will be delivered to the region.

China’s Vero Cell vaccine against COVID-19 was approved for use by the WHO on May 7. It joined the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX Facility) in June. This vaccine is inactivated.

Locals also have an opportunity to choose which vaccine to get, namely, Russia’s Sputnik V and homegrown QazVac.

As of August 12, 432,331 people in Karaganda region were given the 1st dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, while 322,175 received the 2nd.

Coronavirus   Karaganda region    COVID-19   QazVac   Healthcare   Sputnik V  
