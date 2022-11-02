Go to the main site
    41st edition of Sharjah International Book Fair kicks off

    2 November 2022, 21:00

    SHARJAH. KAZINFORM The 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) was inaugurated on Tuesday evening at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme ‘Spread the Word’, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah opened the Book Fair.


    This year it will be held between November 2-13 bringing together 2,213 publishers from 95 countries of the world.

    His Highness said: «The opening of the 41st SIBF marks the beginning of a celebration of 12 days of cultural activities and is an opportunity for children, youth and families across the UAE to enrich their learning in arts and sciences, and forge close connections with cultures across the world through books of diverse genres at the fair.»

    His Highness continued: «The past edition of the annual Sharjah International Book Fair witnessed the launch of 17 volumes of the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language and this year, we are launching a new set of 19 volumes. These 36 volumes document nine letters of the Arabic alphabet and I would like to express my gratitude to the researchers, linguists, and experts for their untiring dedication and efforts that have led to this great accomplishment.»
