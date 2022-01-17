Go to the main site
    410 people contract COVID-19 in Almaty region

    17 January 2022, 11:42

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – Over 400 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Almaty region in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the sanitary and epidemiological control department, the region registered a total of 59,672 laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection as of 17 January.

    In the past day Almaty region added 410 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 59 symptomless cases. Of 410 COVID-19 cases, 45 were registered among children aged under 14. 11 COVID-19 cases were reported among schoolchildren, five – among students and 11 – among teachers.

    In total, 961,478 people were vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines in Almaty region, including 41,685 teenagers, 3,102 pregnant women and 8,237 nursing mothers. The second component was administered to 868,084 people, including 15,538 teenagers, 1,204 pregnant women and 2,985 nursing mothers.

    77,162 people have already been revaccinated in Almaty region.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty region Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
