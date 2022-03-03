Go to the main site
    41 thou residents get COVID-19 booster shots in Atyrau rgn

    3 March 2022, 07:45

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 41,115 residents of Atyrau region have received COVID-19 booster jabs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, in total, 268,706 people have been administered the first component of COVID-19 vaccines in the region. The second component has been given to a total of 254,253.

    7,126 residents of Atyrau region, including pregnant women, nursing mothers, and teenagers, have received Pfizer vaccine. A total of 41,115 people have received a COVID-19 booster jab in the region.

    It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

