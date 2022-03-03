Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

41 thou residents get COVID-19 booster shots in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 March 2022, 07:45
41 thou residents get COVID-19 booster shots in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 41,115 residents of Atyrau region have received COVID-19 booster jabs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, in total, 268,706 people have been administered the first component of COVID-19 vaccines in the region. The second component has been given to a total of 254,253.

7,126 residents of Atyrau region, including pregnant women, nursing mothers, and teenagers, have received Pfizer vaccine. A total of 41,115 people have received a COVID-19 booster jab in the region.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan