41 tested positive for COVID-19 in N Kazakhstan last day

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 December 2021, 13:16
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan is one three regions of Kazakhstan remaining in the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’, Kazinform reports.

41 more coronavirus cases were detected there in the past 24 hours. 39 of them had COVID-19 symptoms, the healthcare department reports.

The most cases of 22 were recorded in Petropavlovsk.

996 PCR tests were conducted in the four laboratories of the region for the last 24 hours. The total number of infections since the pandemic outbreak rose in the region to 34,515. Out of 27,050 were symptomatic cases.

As of December 24 this year 269,062 people were administered the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine, while 252,331 received both shots. 25,859 were revaccinated or given the 3rd dose. 4,494 teens, 1,157 nursing moms and 150 pregnant women were inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine.

