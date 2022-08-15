Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
41 killed in massive church fire in Egypt's Giza
15 August 2022 08:56

41 killed in massive church fire in Egypt's Giza

CAIRO. KAZINFORM At least 41 people were killed and 12 injured in a massive fire that broke out in a Coptic church in Egypt's Giza Province on Sunday, the Egyptian Health Ministry said, Xinhua reports.

The accident took place in Abu Sifin church in the Imbaba neighborhood, according to the ministry.

«Four of those injured are in unstable conditions,» the ministry said in a statement, adding it had sent 37 ambulances to the scene.

The fire started from an air conditioner on the second floor of the church building because of an electrical fault, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said in a separate statement.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi extended his condolences to the victims of the church fire in a phone call to Pope Tawadros II, head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church.

«President Sisi reiterated that all state institutions are providing the necessary support to contain the aftermath of this tragic accident,» said the Egyptian presidency in a statement.


Photo: Xinhua


Related news
7-member family killed in microbus crash in NE Egypt
New electrical fire breaks out at church in Egypt days after deadly Cairo blaze
Read also
Monkeypox vaccines no longer need registration in Brazil
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 130,000; death toll hits 3-month high
Climate change turning up heat in Europe's forests
COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
COVID incidence and Rt drop again in Italy
UAE announces 693 new COVID-19 cases, 659 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours
SARS cases up among children in Brazil, COVID-19 still predominant
Russia records 37,609 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since March 14 — crisis center
Popular
1 Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
2 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
3 August 20. Today's Birthdays
4 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
5 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty

News

Archive