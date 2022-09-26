Go to the main site
    41 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19, 880 recover from infection

    26 September 2022, 08:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 41 new COVID-19 cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Sanitary-Epidemiological Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare.

    Of them: 2 – in Abai region, 15 – in Astana, 11 – in Almaty, 1 – in Akmola region, 6 – in Karaganda region, 4 – in Kostanay region and 2 – in North Kazakhstan region.

    The total tally of the confirmed coronavirus cases across the country has reached 1,393,216.

    Meanwhile, 880 people have recovered from the infection countrywide, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,377,365.

    Of them, 32 – in Astana, 797 – in Akmola region, 37 – in West Kazakhstan region, 6 – in Karaganda region, 3 – in Ulytau region, 3 – in Mangistau region, 4 – in Pavlodar region.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan
