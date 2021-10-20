Go to the main site
    41 COVID-19 cases recorded in Atyrau rgn in past 24 hrs

    20 October 2021, 17:15

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 41 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Of the 41 COVID-19 fresh cases, 25 have been registered in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has reported nine fresh COVID-19 cases as a result of screenings. The region’s Zhylyoisk district has reported three new daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Isatay district – one, Kurmangasinsk district – two, and Makatsk district– one.

    Out of the 41 fresh daily cases, 21 are with symptoms and 20 are without symptoms.

    Over the past day, 14 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region.

    312 residents of Atyrau region are under coronavirus treatment at home, 91 at the modular hospital, 14 at the second regional hospital, 36 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 71 at the hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Atyrau region is in the «yellow zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
