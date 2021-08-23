408 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Almaty rgn

ALMATY. KAZINFORM In the last 24 hours Almaty region recorded 408 new COVID-19 cases, the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region reports.

As of August 23, the region registered 40,094 laboratory confirmed cases, including 27,855 symptomatic. 408 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, including 357 symptomatic. 56 out of 408 are children under 14, while 39 of them are schoolchildren and 6 students.

The most cases were recorded in Alakol, Balkhash districts.

The morbidity rate for the past 2 weeks increased from 0.9% to 1.1%.

As of today, some 644,263 locals were given the 1st shot of the vaccine against coronavirus, 510,843 were fully vaccinated.