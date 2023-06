407,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today 407,000 people that is 63% of Kazakh capital city population subject to vaccination got the 1st dose of the vaccine against coronavirus, acting head of the healthcare department of Nur-Sultan Aliya Rustemova said.

She also noted that more people are being vaccinated lately. Notably, more older people are getting the vaccine against coronavirus to protect themselves.