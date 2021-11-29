Go to the main site
    404 revaccinated against COVID-19 in Pavlodar region

    29 November 2021, 18:39

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 404 people were revaccinated against COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports.

    404 locals received the booster jab, including 230 in Pavlodar, 36 in Aksu, 35 in Ekibastuz, 42 in Bayanaul district, 17 in Pavlodar region, 23 in Irtysh district, and others. Coronavirus vaccination is underway, the sanitary and epidemiological control department informs.

    Revaccination against coronavirus began in the region on November 22. Health workers, teachers, people aged 60 and older and immunocompromised are among the first to take the third vaccine.

    158 people were vaccinated in the region over the past 24 hours. As of November 29, 340,594 people were administered the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine, while 314,800 were fully vaccinated.

    QazVac, Sputnik V, Coronavac, Vero Cell, Pfizer vaccines are available in the region now.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

