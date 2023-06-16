400 new jobs set to be created in industrial zone in Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Projects for tractor cabin production and construction of an iron foundry are set to be launched in the industrial zone of Kostanay region this year, governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov, said, Kazinform reports.

«Growth in manufacturing is attributed to an increase in mechanical engineering by 41%, finished metal products by 12.2%, foods by 17.3%, and beverage production by 13.6%,» said the governor.

He went on to say that there were increases in production of cars and trucks, tractors, combines, confectionery products, butter, meat, milk, sausage products, and flour.

According to him, 400 new jobs are to be created in the industrial zone in Kostanay region.

«In 2023, projects for tractor cabin production (worth KZT8.3bn with creation of 100 jobs) and construction of an iron foundry (for KZT78.2bn, creating 300 jobs) are set to be launched in the industrial zone,» said Aksakalov.