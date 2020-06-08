Go to the main site
    400 Kyrgyz medical workers tested positive for COVID-19

    8 June 2020, 11:42

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM «Over the past 24 hours five more medical workers tested positive for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan,» Deputy Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Ussenbayev said.

    According to him, 4 of them were recorded in Bishkek, 1 in Chu region, Kabar reports.

    7 were discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours.

    400 medical workers were tested positive for coronavirus the countrywide at large, 282 discharged from hospital.

    As of June 8, 25 more new coronavirus-positive cases were detected in Kyrgyzstan bringing the country’s tally to 2,032. 1,455 of them recovered, 23 died.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

