40 people with COVID-19 in intensive care units in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Gulnaz Dossmyrzayeva, deputy head of the health office of Nur-Sultan city, provided the information on the COVID-19 situation in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of this morning, 359 patients with COVID-19 have been treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in Nur-Sultan city. Of these, 40 people are in intensive care units. 14 citizens of Nur-Sultan are on artificial lung ventilation.

According to Dossmyrzayeva, deputy head of the health office of Nur-Sultan city, the number of patients at infectious diseases hospitals has reduced compared to the previous months. There has been a 38% decline in COVID-19 cases as well as a 27% drop in hospital patients in the city.

The number of ambulance visits and calls due to COVID-19 has decreased by 28%.

In order to prevent and protect the citizens from the mutated virus the COVID-19 vaccination is ongoing.



