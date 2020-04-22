Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

40% of passengers to wait 6 months for air travel: IATA

22 April 2020, 18:58
40% of passengers to wait 6 months for air travel: IATA

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Around the world, 40% of passengers are planning to wait at least six months or more for air travel due to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to a survey conducted by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 60% anticipate that they could return to airline travel after one to two months of containment of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IATA said in a statement.

«Passenger confidence will suffer a double whammy even after the pandemic is contained -- hit by personal economic concerns in the face of a looming recession on top of lingering concerns about the safety of travel,» Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's director general and CEO said in the statement.

«Governments and industry must be quick and coordinated with confidence-boosting measures,» he added.

In countries where new coronavirus cases have fallen to low levels, there are indications that passengers are returning to their travel behavior in a cautious manner, the IATA said, but added «an immediate rebound from the catastrophic fall in passenger demand appears unlikely.»

«People still want to travel,» said de Juniac, adding «As countries lift restrictions, confidence boosting measures will be critical to restart travel and stimulate economies.»

«The passenger business came to a halt with unilateral government actions to stop the spread of the virus. The industry restart, however, must be built with trust and collaboration ... We must start building a framework for a global approach that will give people the confidence that they need to travel once again,» he explained.

IATA said it estimates around 25 million jobs in aviation and its related value-chains, including the tourism sector, are at risk due to the COVID-19 crisis.

While passenger revenues are expected to be $314 billion, or 55%, less this year than in 2019, demand in the second quarter of 2020 is estimated to plummet by 80% or more compared to the same period of last year, according to the IATA.

IATA represents some 290 airlines comprising 82% of global air traffic.

Source: Anadolu Agency


Tourism   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15