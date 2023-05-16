40 Kazakhstani companies taking part in trade and economic mission in Xi’an

XI’AN. KAZINFORM Representatives of 40 Kazakhstani companies are taking part in the country’s trade and economic mission underway in Xi’an in Shaanxi Province, China, Kazinform reports.

According to Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev, representatives of 40 Kazakhstani companies, who concluded commercial contracts with Chinese partners, arrived there.

He said that exhibition of Kazakhstani and Chinese goods kicked off in Xi’an to let find business partners, hold B2B meetings, and sign additional agreements.

For example, Organic Food director Kanat Bekembayev said that the company started delivering Kazakhstani products to China in 2018. President of The New Silk Road public fund Hussein Daurov noted that Kazakhstan’s farm products are in strong demand at the exhibition.

As earlier reported, in 2022 the sales between Kazakhstan and China reached 24 billion US dollars. It is planned to demonstrate the export potential of Kazakhstan at the international exhibitions this year in Urumqi and Shanghai.



