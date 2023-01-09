Go to the main site
      Atyrau region

    40 flu cases recorded in Atyrau region

    9 January 2023, 17:10

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Since the fall of 2022, Atyrau region has reported 40 flu cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Atyrau region, 26 flu cases have been posted in Atyrau, three in Zhylyoiskiy district, one in Isataiskiy district, five in Kurmangazinskiy district, four in Makatskiy district, and one in Kyzylkoginskiy district. Of the 40 cases, 31 are influenza B virus and nine are influenza A virus ones.

    12 cases have been reported in children under 14, ad 17 in pregnant women.
