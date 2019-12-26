Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
40 families in Semey to move into new apartments ahead of New Year

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 December 2019, 17:18
SEMEY. KAZINFORM – 40 families received keys to their new apartments in the run-up to New Year in Semey. Akim (mayor) of the city Yermak Salimov presented the families with the coveted keys, Kazinform reports.

Mayor Salimov claims that the region is seeing a housing construction boom. «19 residential complexes with 1,333 apartments have already been put into commission in Karagaily microdistrict. I wholeheartedly congratulate all of you on the upcoming New Year and your new apartments,» he said while handing out the keys.

photo

Among those who will move into the new apartments are disabled people, single-parent families and senior citizens.

photo

In 2020, 46 new residential complexes are to be put into service in Karagaily microdistrict which is under construction now.

photo

photo


