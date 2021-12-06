40 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 282 people are under treatment for COVID-19 in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 66 fresh cases of COVID-19, including 60 symptomatic and six asymptomatic ones, have been reported in the city over the past day. Five people have been discharged from and 12 admitted to the hospitals in the city.

282 citizens of Almaty, eight of whom are kids, are receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 11 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are on artificial lung ventilation, 12 on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, and seven on high flow oxygen devices.

40 citizens of Almaty are in intensive care units.

636 coronavirus patients, including 616 with mild and moderate symptoms and 20 with no symptoms, are under home observation in the city.

Over the past day, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 536 and both jabs to 553 in the city.

122,544 people aged over 60 years old have been so far vaccinated in the city.

As of today, Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 16,968 people, including 995 pregnant women, 3,513 nursing women, and 12,460 teenagers, in the city.



