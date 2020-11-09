Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

40 COVID-19 cases detected among schoolchildren in N Kazakhstan since September

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 November 2020, 17:39
40 COVID-19 cases detected among schoolchildren in N Kazakhstan since September

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has reported 42 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from the regional press service.

Of 42, 30 people have COVID-19 symptoms and the rest are symptom-free. The biggest number of new COVID-19 cases -19 – has been detected in Petropavlovsk city.

The press service also revealed that 40 schoolchildren have tested positive for COVID-19 since early September. Of these, 22 study in a remote mode and 18 attend in-person classes. Two COVID-19 cases have been registered at local kindergartens.

Residents of North Kazakhstan region can pass their PCR test at four laboratories. For instance, over the past 24 hours 667 PCR tests have been performed.

Since the onset of the pandemic North Kazakhstan region has recorded 4,730 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 1,742 were symptom-free.

Recall that the city of Petropavlovsk and Kyzylzhar district have been put on the quarantine regime today.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously