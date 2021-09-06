40 children under 14 contract COVID-19 in Almaty rgn in past day

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – Almaty region has logged 279 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of September 6, Almaty region’s coronavirus tally stands at 45,036, of which 32,049 are symptomatic. The COVID-19 incidence rate is estimated at 2,107.0 per 100 thousand people in the region.

The COVID-19 growth rate has fallen from 1.0% to 0.7% over the past two weeks. The region has reported 279 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, with the growth rate of 0.6%. Of the 279, 238 are symptomatic and 41 asymptomatic.

Out of the daily case count, 40 have been reported in children under 14, 37 in schoolchildren, and seven in students.

The region’s Alakolsk district has posted 15 daily infections, Balkhash district – three, Yenbekshikazakh district - 12, Yeskeldinsk district - 10, Zhambyl district - nine, Ili district - 18, Karasai district - 31, Karatalsk district – seven, Kegensk district – one, Kerbulak district - 16, Koksu district - 20, Panfilov district - 17, Sarkan district - 13, Talgar district - 19, Uyghur district - 10, Taldykorgan city - 65, and Tekeli city – 13.

690,743 people have been given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 574,047 – both jabs in the region.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.