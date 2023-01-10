Go to the main site
    -40°C frosts to grip Kazakhstan’s west and north

    10 January 2023, 07:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Freezing weather without precipitation is forecast for most of Kazakhstan on January 10, Kazhydromet reports.

    According to the national weather agency, heavy snowfalls, high wind, fog, and ice-slick are in store for the country’s south and mountainous districts.

    As earlier reported, air temperature is predicted to drop as low as to -40 degrees Celsius in the east of Kostanay region, and -35-39 degrees in Aktobe region.

    Freezing temperatures are expected to grip Kazakhstan over the next three days. A storm alert was issued for 10 regions.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

