4 yo boy survives five-storey fall

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM A four-year-old boy fell accidentally from the apartment window in Ust Kamenogorsk, the emergency situations department informs.

Left unattended he fell out of the fifth-floor window. The boy with multiple fractures was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

The emergency situations department urges all not to leave children unattended and install window guards.