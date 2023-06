4-year-old falls from fourth floor window in Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – It happened at a home in village Kalkaman on September 2 at 16:20. The child who had fallen from the fourth floor window was rushed into the hospital and is in serious condition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

