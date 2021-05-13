Go to the main site
    4 with ‘Yellow’, 2 with ‘Red’ status passengers detected at Nur-Sultan airport

    13 May 2021, 11:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the first day of the Asyq project realization the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport staff detected 4 passengers with ‘Yellow’ status and 2 with ‘Red’ status, Kazinform reports.

    Those with ‘Red’ status were isolated and taken to the hospital.

    The airport authorities warn all that passengers with ‘Yellow’ and ‘Red’ status will not be allowed to enter the terminal. All departing passengers should upload the Ashyq application prior to the arrival to the airport and check their status.

    The Ashyq application derives information from the Healthcare Ministry’s integrated database to check the passengers’ status: whether or not they are carriers of COVID-19.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

