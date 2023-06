4 teens fall through ice, 1 dies on Ural River

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – One of four teenagers who fell through ice on the Ural River on Saturday died, Kazinform reports.

The tragedy happened on the 4th of January near Tomarly village when four teens were playing on the frozen river. Three managed to get out of the ice water when the ice broke.

Rescuers continue to search for the body of the missing teenager.