Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Industry

4 steel mills to be launched in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 April 2022, 12:33
4 steel mills to be launched in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 11 flagship projects are to be launched in the domestic non-ferrous industry sector by 2025, Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Kairbek Uskenbayev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Government’s meeting this Tuesday, Minister Uskenbayev revealed that 4 steel mills, 2 semi coke plants and 5 ferroalloy plants are to become a key part of the domestic non-ferrous industry sector by 2025.

Those projects, in his words, are aimed at import substitution of products worth $1.2 billion and export of products totaling $3 billion.

Moreover, 6 key projects on aluminum and copper production are to be implemented, he added.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan was planning to launch 21 flagship projects in machine building industry.


Government of Kazakhstan   Industry   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy