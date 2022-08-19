Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    4 rgns of Kazakhstan to brace for frosts Aug 20

    19 August 2022 18:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Frosts are to grip four regions of Kazakhstan on August 20, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    The east and south of Aktobe region are to expect northeasterly, northerly wind at 15mps. -2 degrees Celsius ground frosts are to grip the region’s northern part at night.

    The mountainous areas of East Kazakhstan region are to expect rain and wet snow. Temperatures are to fall to -2 degrees Celsius in the northeast and east at night.

    The north of Karaganda region is to see temperatures drop to -2 degrees Celsius at night on August 20-21.

    Fog is to the north and west of Pavlodar region at night. -1 degree Celsius frosts are to grip the region’s southern part at night.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Hot weather forecast for Kazakhstan Sept 3
    Death toll from Pakistan floods reaches near 1,200
    Storm alert issued for 12 regions of Kazakhstan
    Mets put Kazakh capital, 7 regions on storm alert
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan