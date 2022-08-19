Qazaq TV
4 rgns of Kazakhstan to brace for frosts Aug 20
19 August 2022 18:48

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Frosts are to grip four regions of Kazakhstan on August 20, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The east and south of Aktobe region are to expect northeasterly, northerly wind at 15mps. -2 degrees Celsius ground frosts are to grip the region’s northern part at night.

The mountainous areas of East Kazakhstan region are to expect rain and wet snow. Temperatures are to fall to -2 degrees Celsius in the northeast and east at night.

The north of Karaganda region is to see temperatures drop to -2 degrees Celsius at night on August 20-21.

Fog is to the north and west of Pavlodar region at night. -1 degree Celsius frosts are to grip the region’s southern part at night.


