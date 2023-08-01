Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    4 residents of Atyrau region among 12 Kazakh nationals injured in Alanya road accident

    1 August 2023, 15:23

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Four out of 12 nationals of Kazakhstan injured in the road accident in Türkiye are the residents of Atyrau region. Deputy governor of the region Zhassulan Bissembiyev said it at a press briefing today, Kazinform reports.

    «The minibus carrying 12 Kazakhstani nationals crashed into a truck on the Okurcalar Mahallesi D-400 highway in Alanya on June 30. The driver of the bus and a guide (national of Ukraine) died at the scene. 12 people were injured. Four of them are the residents of Atyrau region. Three of them are treated at the Alanya state hospital, while one is in the Side Anatolia Hospital. One patient is in an intensive care unit, and three are in a moderately severe condition,» the governor said.

    The regional administration and local healthcare department are in a close contact with the Turkish doctors, added Bissembiyev.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Atyrau region Incidents Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Price regulation remains priority task for Government
    Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural product reached KZT2.1trln in H1 2023
    President Tokayev congratulates Prime Minister of India on Independence Day
    Bakhty checkpoint on Kazakh-Chinese border to be closed temporarily
    Popular
    1 Tokayev meets with Vice President of National Science Academy Askar Dzhumadildayev
    2 Tokayev meets with Kazakhfilm Chairman Azamat Satybaldy
    3 Dastan Ryspekov relieved of Tourism Industry Committee Chairman post
    4 Atyrau oil refinery exceeds oil production target in 1H of 2023
    5 Pavlodar region leads nation in electricity generation