4 reportedly died in AN-26 plane crash in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Rescuers are working at the scene of a military plane crash in Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The AN-26 military plane en route Nur-Sultan-Almaty reportedly crashed while it was attempting to land at the airport in Almaty city at 17:22 pm local time.

Rescuers and fire crews are working at the scene. The plane did catch fire and several fire departments put it out.

Several teams of paramedics of the Almaty Public Healthcare Department are working at the scene as well.

According to preliminary data, four people were killed and two sustained injuries. Those injured were rushed to the regional hospital.



