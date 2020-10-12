Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
4 regions on storm alert in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
12 October 2020, 07:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for four regions of Kazakhstan on Monday, Kazinform reports.

Northern, northeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Kyzylorda region on October 12. Probability of storm is 90-100%.

Dust storm is to blanket Mangistau region while gusts of southeastern wind will reach 15-20 mps. Dust storm and southeastern wind with gusts of 18 mps are also predicted in the city of Aktau. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Northeastern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is expected in Turkestan region. Temperature will dip as low as 1°C. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Fog, northeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in storefor Zhambyl region on October 11-13. Temperature will drop to 3°C at night there. Probability of storm is 90-95%.


