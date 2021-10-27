4 regions of Kazakhstan still in high-risk COVID-19 ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, October 27, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Karaganda, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.

Shymkent city, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl and Mangistau regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

Notably, Kazakhstan is in the ‘yellow zone’ at large.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh capital turned ‘yellow’ yesterday.