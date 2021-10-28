Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    4 regions of Kazakhstan remain in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

    28 October 2021, 08:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, October 28, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, as well as Karaganda, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’.

    The city of Shymkent, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau regions are in the ‘green zone’.

    Notably, the health situation remains stable starting from October 26 since the Kazakhstani capital moved out from the ‘red zone’. The country goes ‘yellow’ at large.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    5 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships