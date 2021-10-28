Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
4 regions of Kazakhstan remain in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 October 2021, 08:51
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, October 28, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, as well as Karaganda, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’.

The city of Shymkent, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Notably, the health situation remains stable starting from October 26 since the Kazakhstani capital moved out from the ‘red zone’. The country goes ‘yellow’ at large.


