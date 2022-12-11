4 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

11 December 2022, 10:09

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, the national weather agency, issued storm advisory for four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Blizzard is forecast for the north and east of Akmola region on Sunday morning. Southwesterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps.

Gusts of northeasterly wind are expected to reach 15-20 mps in the center of Kyzylorda region.

Southeasterly wind will pound Mangistau region as well.

Parts of North Kazakhstan region will brace themselves for blizzard and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind.

The national weather agency also put Turkistan region on storm alert earlier.