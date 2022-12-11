Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

4 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

11 December 2022, 10:09
4 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, the national weather agency, issued storm advisory for four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Blizzard is forecast for the north and east of Akmola region on Sunday morning. Southwesterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps.

Gusts of northeasterly wind are expected to reach 15-20 mps in the center of Kyzylorda region.

Southeasterly wind will pound Mangistau region as well.

Parts of North Kazakhstan region will brace themselves for blizzard and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind.

The national weather agency also put Turkistan region on storm alert earlier.


Теги:
Related news
Kazakhstan’s Morozova skates to silver in women’s 1,500m in Calgary
Kazakhstan reports 180 fresh COVID-19 cases
Kazakhstan claims gold at the 2022 IESF World Esports Championships in Bali
Read also
Kazakhstan’s Morozova skates to silver in women’s 1,500m in Calgary
Kazakhstan reports 180 fresh COVID-19 cases
Kazakhstan claims gold at the 2022 IESF World Esports Championships in Bali
3rd round of Kazakh-Mexican political consultations held in Mexico
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev, Egypt’s Goda capture gold at World Championships in Tunisia
COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports 218 fresh cases
Kazakhstan clinches 1st medal at 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Colombia
Snowfall to douse parts of Kazakhstan Dec 10
News Partner
Popular
1 China’s FAST telescope reveals unprecedented details of Milky Way
2 December 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 December 11. Today's Birthdays
4 Kazakhstan claims gold at the 2022 IESF World Esports Championships in Bali
5 4 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

News