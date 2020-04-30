4 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued storm alert for the Kazakh capital and three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

High wind gusting up to 15-18 mps will batter Nur-Sultan on May 1.

Thunderstorms, southwesterly wind with gusts of 23 mps, and cold temperatures are forecast for Akmola region on Friday. The city of Kokshetau will see gusts of southwesterly wind reaching 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Patches of fog and 15-20 mps wind are expected in Kostanay region. It will be windy in the city of Kostanay as well. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

North Kazakhstan and Petropavlovsk city will brace for thunderstorm and 23-28 mps southwesterly wind. Probability of storm is 90-95%.



