Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

4 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 April 2020, 17:25
4 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued storm alert for the Kazakh capital and three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

High wind gusting up to 15-18 mps will batter Nur-Sultan on May 1.

Thunderstorms, southwesterly wind with gusts of 23 mps, and cold temperatures are forecast for Akmola region on Friday. The city of Kokshetau will see gusts of southwesterly wind reaching 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Patches of fog and 15-20 mps wind are expected in Kostanay region. It will be windy in the city of Kostanay as well. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

North Kazakhstan and Petropavlovsk city will brace for thunderstorm and 23-28 mps southwesterly wind. Probability of storm is 90-95%.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events