4 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s state weather agency, has issued storm alerts for Kyzylorda, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, fog and black ice will persist in those regions on January 29.

Heavy snowfall and blizzard are in store for the regions as well.

Probability of storm is 90-95%.