4 people killed in northeast Venezuela by heavy rains, mudslides

5 November 2022, 14:40

CARACAS. KAZINFORM - At least four people were killed by heavy rains and mudslides that hit the northeastern Venezuelan state of Anzoategui, Governor Luis Jose Marcano said Friday, Xinhua reports.

The Anzoategui governor's office posted on its Twitter account that the rains affected the Guanta and Sotillo municipalities in the northern part of the state, while heavy rains also caused road closures to the state of Sucre.

It detailed that in view of tropical wave 49 hitting eastern Venezuela, official institutions remain activated and are «constantly monitoring three municipalities» in northern Anzoategui.

Vice Minister for Risk Management and Civil Protection Carlos Perez Ampueda stated on Twitter that «technical support teams» composed of rescuers and specialists have been deployed, in addition to medicines, household goods and food for those affected.

Intense rains and landslides have pounded Venezuela since October, causing deaths and serious material damage in several regions of the South American country.

Photo: iranpress.com