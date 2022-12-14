Go to the main site
    4 people injured in pile-up in Almaty’s flea market

    14 December 2022, 17:10

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Four people sustained injuries as a result of a pile-up involving four cars in the flea market of Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A four-car pile-up occurred at 8:10am on December 14 in Almaty city.

    The police department said that a northward-bound Mercedes car on Severnoye koltso drove into an opposite lane hitting a Nissan vehicle. As a result of the impact, the latter hit Toyota and Isuzu.

    Four people, including two drivers and two passengers, were reported to be injured due to the accident.

    The Zhetysu district police department is investigating.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

