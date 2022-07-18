Go to the main site
    • 4 people, including gunman, killed in Indiana mall shooting

    18 July 2022 17:08

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Three people were killed and two were injured Sunday when a man armed with a rifle opened fire at a mall in the US state of Indiana and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The gunman, who had several magazines of ammunition, entered Greenwood Park Mall and began firing in the food court, said Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison.

    Speaking to reporters, Ison said a 22-year-old man from a nearby county who was legally carrying a handgun at the mall fatally shot the gunman.

    «It appears that a good Samaritan that was armed observed the shooting in progress and shot the shooter,» he said.

    Ison said four of those struck by gunfire were females and one was a male.

    «We also have a backpack that was left in the bathroom outside of the food court. We do not know who it belongs to. It was suspicious,» he said.

    Everyone has been evacuated from the mall, said Ison, adding the shooter has not been identified yet.


