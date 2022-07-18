Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
4 people, including gunman, killed in Indiana mall shooting
18 July 2022 17:08

4 people, including gunman, killed in Indiana mall shooting

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Three people were killed and two were injured Sunday when a man armed with a rifle opened fire at a mall in the US state of Indiana and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said, Anadolu Agency reports.

The gunman, who had several magazines of ammunition, entered Greenwood Park Mall and began firing in the food court, said Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison.

Speaking to reporters, Ison said a 22-year-old man from a nearby county who was legally carrying a handgun at the mall fatally shot the gunman.

«It appears that a good Samaritan that was armed observed the shooting in progress and shot the shooter,» he said.

Ison said four of those struck by gunfire were females and one was a male.

«We also have a backpack that was left in the bathroom outside of the food court. We do not know who it belongs to. It was suspicious,» he said.

Everyone has been evacuated from the mall, said Ison, adding the shooter has not been identified yet.




Photo: www.aa.com.tr

Related news
Whole town evacuated due to huge fire in Friuli
Wildlife smoke stops Florence airport flights
Three in critical condition after large fire in Nur-Sultan
Read also
Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
Italy set for another intense heat wave
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
Barriers around Kaaba removed after two years as new Umrah season begins
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive