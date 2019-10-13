Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
4 people die in head-on crash with truck in Karaganda rgn

Alzhanova Raushan
13 October 2019, 11:37
TEMIRTAU. KAZINFORM – A traffic accident has occurred in Karaganda region near the city of Temirtau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Four people were killed in a collision of a passenger car and a truck. The accident took place on October 11 in the Bukhar-Zhyrau district, 2 km from the city of Temirtau.

According to preliminary data, a 66-year-old driver of Volkswagen car drove into the oncoming lane of the Temirtau-Astana highway and head collided with a Scania truck driven by a 28-year-old man.

As a result of the accident, the driver of Volkswagen car and three passengers have died from their injuries on the spot. A pre-trial investigation is being carried out according to the Article 345 part 4 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

It was also informed that among the dead are the parents of popular Kazakhstani producers of the «Orda» band Yerbolat and Zhanbolat Bedelkhan. Famous Kazakh journalist Rishat Asqarbekuly expressed condolences to the family of Bedelkhan via his Facebook account.

Road accidents   Karaganda region    Incidents   
