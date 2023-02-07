Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    4 parties nominate candidates for Majilis deputies, send files to CEC

    7 February 2023, 09:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Four political parties sent nomination papers of their candidates for Majilis deputies on the party-list system to the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the CEC’s press service.

    The People’s Party of Kazakhstan, the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, the Nationwide Social Democratic Party, and the Baitaq Party submitted their nomination files to the CEC so far, it said in a statement.

    As earlier reported, the elections to the Majilis and maslikhats of all levels will be held on March 19, 2023.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Political parties
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    British Parliament to send election observers to Kazakhstan
    2 candidates excluded from party list of Respublica Party
    Anfimov to head CIS observation mission to Kazakhstan elections
    Kazakh CEC registers AMANAT Party for early Majilis elections
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022